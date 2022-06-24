Over 600,000 Ukrainians are late for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

(kyivcity.gov.ua)

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that it was time for those with only one dose to get their second and urged them to hurry, as a single dose is not enough to protect against the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, almost 30% of Ukrainians have received the first vaccine dose, while 22% are fully vaccinated.

Ukrainians vaccinated with one dose qualify for a “yellow” vaccination card. In Kyiv, they can use public transportation but can’t visit restaurants or shopping malls.