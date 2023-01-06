Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 6, 2023
National

General Staff: Russia has lost 110,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 11:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 6 that Russia had lost 110,250 troops, 3,064 tanks, 6,124 armored fighting vehicles, 4,797 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,059 artillery systems, 431 multiple launch rocket systems, 215 air defense systems, 285 airplanes, 272 helicopters, 1,844 drones, and 16 boats.

