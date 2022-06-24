Fully vaccinated Ukrainians will get Hr 1,000 ($40) from government

(Cherkasy City Council/Facebook)

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainians will get funds through the government-run Diia app, which tracks COVID-19 vaccination status. The money can be used to pay for movie, museum and concert tickets, fitness classes, and domestic travel.

The program, which will start on Dec. 19, aims to support industries that suffered from the pandemic.

A total of Hr 3 billion will be allocated for the program by the end of the year. The same amount will be allocated early next year. Over 8.8 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated.