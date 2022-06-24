Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians will get Hr 1,000 ($40) from government

November 15, 2021 8:10 pmby Igor Kossov
Share:
(Cherkasy City Council/Facebook)

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainians will get funds through the government-run Diia app, which tracks COVID-19 vaccination status. The money can be used to pay for movie, museum and concert tickets, fitness classes, and domestic travel.

The program, which will start on Dec. 19, aims to support industries that suffered from the pandemic.

A total of Hr 3 billion will be allocated for the program by the end of the year. The same amount will be allocated early next year. Over 8.8 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated.

Igor Kossov
Author: Igor Kossov

Igor is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously covered conflict in the Middle East, investigated corruption in Ukraine and man-made environmental damage in Southeast Asia. He has a Master’s in Journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and was published in the Kyiv Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, Daily Beast and Foreign Policy.

Tags: Covid-19

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok