Friday, June 24, 2022
Ex-chief editor says Ukraine’s top prosecutor pressured Kyiv Post

November 15, 2021 8:03 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Brian Bonner, ex-chief editor of the Kyiv Post, told The Ukrainian Weekly on Nov. 12 that after the Kyiv Post ran a critical story about Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova in November 2020, he was invited to her office where he faced “pressure.”

The Kyiv Post ran another critical article about Venediktova on Sept. 3, after which Bonner said she opened criminal cases against the newspaper’s owner, Odesa tycoon Adnan Kivan. The cases were later closed, he said.

Kivan shut down the Kyiv Post and fired all of its staff on Nov. 8. Kivan says he intends to relaunch the paper.

In response, Venediktova stated that she never pressured anybody or even met Kivan, who has also denied allegations of pressure.

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

