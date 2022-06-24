Bellingcat: Secret Donetsk torture prison is controlled by Russia

(Stanislav Aseev/Facebook)

The prison, named Izolyatsia, is managed by Russia’s Federal Security Services, Bellingcat’s lead investigator Christo Grozev said on the air of Ukrainian political talk show “Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech” on Nov. 12.

Most of Izolyatsiya’s inmates are Ukrainian civilians and military captives. They are tortured with electric shocks, beatings, mock executions and sexual abuse. Sometimes, inmates are killed.