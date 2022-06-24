Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Bellingcat: Secret Donetsk torture prison is controlled by Russia

November 14, 2021 5:26 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina
(Stanislav Aseev/Facebook)

The prison, named Izolyatsia, is managed by Russia’s Federal Security Services, Bellingcat’s lead investigator Christo Grozev said on the air of Ukrainian political talk show “Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech” on Nov. 12.

Most of Izolyatsiya’s inmates are Ukrainian civilians and military captives. They are tortured with electric shocks, beatings, mock executions and sexual abuse. Sometimes, inmates are killed.

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. She’s currently finishing a BA in International Relations at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

