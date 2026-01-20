The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language publication — is looking for a Membership Growth Manager to join our membership team.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by journalists who stood up for editorial independence, we serve as Ukraine’s voice to the world. Our membership program is a core pillar of our sustainability, and we’re looking for someone to help us scale it further.



What you’ll do

Support the planning and execution of membership acquisition campaigns.

Assist with testing and rolling out new acquisition ideas and formats.

Help manage day-to-day membership operations and ongoing initiatives.

Track tasks, deadlines, and deliverables across teams (editorial, marketing, product, design).

Help track acquisition performance and campaign results.

Prepare basic reports and summaries (funnels, conversion trends, campaign outcomes).

Act as a coordination point between teams involved in membership initiatives.

Support internal communication around membership goals, launches, and updates.

What we’re looking for

1–3 years of experience in digital marketing, growth, community, media, or operations.

Strong marketing and project-management skills.

Comfort working with data, spreadsheets, and basic analytics.

Ability to execute ideas, follow through, and manage multiple tasks at once.

Clear written and verbal communication skills.

Fluent English.

A proactive, hands-on mindset.

Would be a plus

Experience with membership or subscription products.

Familiarity with tools like Stripe, CRM systems, or email platforms.

Experience working in media, startups, or mission-driven organizations.

We offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – the ability to work from home or at the office in downtown Kyiv;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional, and missionary team;

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.