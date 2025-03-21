Mass Russian drone strike against Odesa injures 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass drone attack against the southern city of Odesa overnight on March 20-21, injuring three people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack injured three people, including a minor, Kiper said. The governor provided no further details about the victims or the status of their injuries.

The drone strike caused a series of "powerful fires" and triggered emergency blackouts in three districts, Kiper reported.

The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure in Odesa, including a residential high-rise building, a shopping center, and several shops.

The massive attack on Odesa's infrastructure comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a partial "ceasefire" that would halt all attacks on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million and a historic city center, has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the full-scale war.