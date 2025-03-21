The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Mass Russian drone strike against Odesa injures 3

by Abbey Fenbert March 21, 2025 3:05 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only. Car headlights flash on the city street during a power outage in the city of Odesa on Nov. 18, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass drone attack against the southern city of Odesa overnight on March 20-21, injuring three people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack injured three people, including a minor, Kiper said. The governor provided no further details about the victims or the status of their injuries.

The drone strike caused a series of "powerful fires" and triggered emergency blackouts in three districts, Kiper reported.

The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure in Odesa, including a residential high-rise building, a shopping center, and several shops.

The massive attack on Odesa's infrastructure comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a partial "ceasefire" that would halt all attacks on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million and a historic city center, has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Putin’s ‘ceasefire’ — Is Russia still bombing Ukraine?
The Kremlin on March 18 announced it had agreed to a U.S.-proposed partial ceasefire against certain targets in Ukraine, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin had “responded favorably to the proposal and immediately” ordered his armed forces to halt attacks. Despite the announcement — made afte…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert

