The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet, founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists dedicated to editorial independence. Today, we are a team of over 80 people based primarily in Kyiv. As Ukraine’s voice to the world, we provide a vital window into the country's reality.

We are looking for a highly organized and proactive Marketing Coordinator to act as the primary project manager within our marketing team. This role serves as the department's central hub, gathering marketing requirements from across the company, managing priorities, and overseeing the master marketing calendar.

The Marketing Coordinator will ensure the smooth planning and execution of marketing campaigns by serving as the liaison among internal stakeholders and the creative/technical/analytical members of the marketing team.

Key Responsibilities

Project Management & Coordination:

Information Gathering: Proactively meet with different departments and news desks to identify their marketing needs and promotional requirements.

Internal Liaison: Act as the bridge between the newsroom and the marketing specialists (analysts, designers, and performance managers) to ensure everyone has the necessary briefs and assets to execute tasks.

Campaign Tracking: Monitor the progress of all active marketing projects, ensuring deadlines are met and potential bottlenecks are identified early.

Calendar & Priority Management:

Marketing Calendar Oversight: Create and maintain a comprehensive marketing calendar to ensure a balanced, strategic flow of promotional campaigns.

Workload Prioritization: Evaluate the urgency and impact of incoming requests and work with the Head of Marketing to manage the team’s daily and weekly priorities.

Meeting Facilitation: Organize internal marketing syncs, prepare agendas, and ensure all action items are documented and followed up on.

Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or a related field.

1–3 years of professional experience in project coordination, account management, or marketing operations.

Previous experience working in a media or newsroom environment is highly desirable.

Skills and Knowledge:

Organizational Excellence: Exceptional ability to manage multiple workflows simultaneously with a high level of attention to detail.

Project Management Tools: Proficiency in using task-tracking software (such as Notion) and collaborative tools (such as Google Workspace).

Communication: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with both editorial and technical teams.

Personal Attributes:

A genuine interest in the mission of the Kyiv Independent and independent journalism.

A proactive, "can-do" attitude with a focus on problem-solving and operational efficiency.

Ability to remain calm and organized under the pressure of a fast-paced news cycle.

What We Offer

A full-time position (Kyiv office or remote by agreement).

A competitive salary and benefits package.

A dynamic, international work environment with opportunities for professional growth and mentorship.

How to Apply

Please submit your CV and a cover letter in English outlining your relevant project management experience and your interest in this position.