News Feed, Telegram, Pavel Durov, Russia, France, Social Media
Telegram CEO visited Russia over 60 times since 'exile' from country in 2014, investigation suggests

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 27, 2024 9:10 PM 3 min read
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov delivers a keynote at the Fira Gran Via complex in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 23, 2016. (AOP.Press/Corbis via Getty Images)
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov visited Russia over 60 times since leaving the country in 2014, Kremlingram, a Ukrainian group that campaigns against the use of Telegram in Ukraine, reported on Aug. 28.

Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of Paris on Aug. 24 after landing in his private jet. Born in St Petersburg, Durov obtained French citizenship in 2021, but is believed to live in Dubai.

He faces 12 charges from the French authorities, including crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering, and withholding crucial information from investigators.

Durov, who has a net worth estimated at $15.5 billion, left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on Russian social media platform VK, which he subsequently sold.

Kremlingram was anonymously sent a spreadsheet in December 2023 with data on Durov's crossings of the Russian border between 2015 and 2021.

The information contradicts Durov's claims of being a pariah and being effectively exiled from Russia, Kremlingram said.

"We could not confirm the authenticity of this data for a long time," Kremlingram said, but a recent leak of a large FSB database, published by independent Russian media outlet Meduza, corroborated the data.

The FSB data leak "completely coincides with one of the entries in the letter we received, which contains a total of 125 entries of Pavel's entry and exit to Russia," Kremlingram said.

Durov's "relationship with the Russian authorities in 2015-2021 was good enough that he was not afraid of being detained while crossing the border," Kremlingram noted.

After his arrest in France, the Russian Embassy in Paris said they had asked for consular access to Durov. "The French side has so far avoided cooperation on this issue," the Russian Embassy claimed on Aug. 25.

The statements of the Russian authorities indicate that Durov still "also has a valid Russian passport," Kremlingram said, despite his claims that "he was no longer a Russian entrepreneur and had dual citizenship in France and the UAE."

Telegram remains one of the most popular social media platforms among Ukrainians. A September 2023 poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology indicated that 44% of Ukrainians use Telegram to receive information and news.

Telegram is also widely used by Ukrainian officials and various government bodies, against the advice of Ukraine's TV and radio-broadcasting body.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.