The Kyiv Independent is looking to fill a Junior Marketing Analyst position within the Marketing team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today, it’s a team of more than 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

The Role



We are looking for a highly motivated and curious Junior Marketing Analyst to join our expanding team. This important role enables us to explore and comprehend the vast and valuable data at our disposal. Currently, we aim to better understand our audience, how readers interact with our content, and how to most effectively turn website visitors into members of our community.

Your task will be to analyze this data, uncover actionable insights, and help us answer key strategic questions: Are we on the right channels? Where does the marketing team need to invest more energy? Are we converting our traffic on the website and leveraging our newsletters effectively?

This is an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate or early-career individual, who is passionate about data and digital news media, to make a meaningful difference. You will collaborate closely with the marketing team to understand user behavior, content consumption, newsletter trends, insights, and paid marketing results. Your role will be key in fostering a data-driven culture that shapes our marketing strategy and expands the reach of our journalism.

Key Responsibilities:

Audience & Traffic Analysis:

Collaborate with the Audience Development Manager to analyze website traffic, user engagement, and content performance, turning data into clear insights.

Investigate where our users are coming from, identifying key traffic sources and trends to inform strategies for amplifying the reach of our content.

Conduct deep-dive analyses into user behavior to understand how different audience segments interact with our content and products.

Funnel & Conversion Optimization:

Analyze the entire marketing funnel, from initial traffic source to key conversion events such as newsletter sign-ups and membership purchases.

Work with the Newsletter Manager to analyze email performance, subscriber behavior, and conversion trends to optimize our email strategy.

Support the Performance Marketing Manager by analyzing paid campaign data to measure effectiveness, track key performance indicators (KPIs), and provide insights for optimization.

Collaborate with the reader revenue team to identify and analyze key conversion pathways, providing actionable recommendations to enhance the membership and donation funnels.

Evaluate the effectiveness of our presence on various channels (e.g., search, social, direct) in driving and converting traffic.

Reporting and Data Culture Development:

Create and maintain clear, compelling reports and dashboards to communicate findings and track key performance indicators (KPIs) for stakeholders.

Present insights to the marketing team to guide campaign planning, budget allocation, and strategic decisions.

Act as a champion for data, helping to develop the team's data capture and reporting culture and ensuring we make informed decisions.

Candidate Requirements and Criteria:

Experience:

Bachelor's degree with a quantitative component (e.g., Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Sociology) or equivalent work experience.

0-2 years of experience in a data analysis role; internships or university projects focused on data are highly valued.

Experience in a marketing or media environment is a plus, but not essential.

Skills and Knowledge:

Technical Skills:

Familiarity with data analysis and visualization tools (e.g., Google Analytics, LookerStudio, Power BI).

Basic knowledge of SQL for data extraction is a strong plus.

Proficiency with spreadsheet software (e.g., Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets) for data manipulation and analysis.

Analytical Skills:

A data-driven mindset with the ability to translate complex data into a clear, actionable story.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to asking questions and finding opportunities in data.

High attention to detail and a passion for accuracy.

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

A collaborative mindset and the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

A proactive and "can-do" attitude with a strong willingness to learn and develop.

Personal Attributes:

A genuine interest in the mission of the Kyiv Independent and independent journalism.

A curious and analytical nature with a passion for understanding user behavior and telling stories with data.

Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects.

What We Offer:

A full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

A competitive salary and benefits package.

The opportunity to work with a passionate and dedicated team, making a real impact.

A dynamic and international work environment with mentorship from experienced professionals.

Opportunities for professional development and growth.



How to Apply:

Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter in English outlining your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position at the Kyiv Independent. We look forward to hearing from you!