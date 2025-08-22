The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication is looking to fill a Junior Communications Manager position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 75 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:



Support the Head of Communication in executing international and local PR campaigns, media outreach, and strategic positioning

Assist in writing and distributing press releases and announcements (e.g., projects, awards, launches).

Maintain media contact list and draft pitch emails to key outlets

Monitor and summarize coverage; help prepare media clips and analytics reports.

Contribute to awards submissions, pitch decks, and press kits.

Support event-related communication — media invitations, speaker coordination, press follow‑up.

Requirements:

• Experience in PR, communications, or related role (internships or media PR welcome) is a plus

• Excellent written and spoken English (Upper Intermediate, Advanced); Ukrainian proficiency.

• Strong communication, organizational, and attention-to-detail skills.

• Comfortable working in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.

• Familiarity with Kyiv Independent’s editorial values

• Basic understanding of media workflows and platforms

• Bonus: experience with media monitoring tools or content management systems.



We Offer:

• Market‑level compensation

• Hybrid / flexible working arrangement (Kyiv-based)

• Medical insurance for Ukraine-based team members

• A pivotal role in a fast-growing, impactful media startup

• Mentorship from senior communicators and editorial staff

• Meaningful work with a global impact



Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role.

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.