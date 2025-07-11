The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill a Junior Accountant position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today, it’s a team of around 70 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Requirements:

Excellent command of Excel;

Proficiency in file management, financial reporting, and accounting software (such as Vchasno, BAS, Finmap, etc.);

Excellent knowledge of English (upper-intermediate or advanced level);

Knowledge of Ukrainian financial legislation;

Understanding of legal requirements related to contracts and other documentation;

Problem-solving skills and the ability to work under tight deadlines while maintaining high accuracy;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Knowledge and understanding of The Kyiv Independent’s values;

Flexibility and a willingness to learn and grow professionally.

Responsibilities:

Preparing and processing accounting documents for individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) the company regularly works with;

Assisting with the company's accounting in compliance with current legislation (entering bank statements and receipts into the 1C program for accurate financial tracking; accounting for low-value non-current tangible assets and fixed assets);

Systematic archiving and secure storage of all primary documentation in accordance with legal requirements;

Creating and processing payment orders in banking systems to ensure timely payments;

Recording financial transactions in the FinMap system;

Preparing necessary documents for the provision of company services, including contracts and acts;

Generating and preparing documentation for tax reporting in accordance with current legislation;

Assisting regular subcontractors in managing their FOP accounts in Ukraine (providing consultations, helping with tax issues when/if necessary, etc.);



We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;

medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv.



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.



