'I don’t like the bombing' — Trump responds to Russia-Ukraine peace talks question

by Olena Goncharova April 7, 2025 6:53 AM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA, U.S. on Nov. 2, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war on April 6, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the violence.

"We are talking to Russia. We would like them to stop," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. "I don’t like the bombing, the bombing goes on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

His comments came after President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his plea for a decisive response from the U.S. following Russia's continuous attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused.

"Putin does not want to end the war, he is looking for ways to preserve the option of reigniting it at any moment, with even greater force," Zelensky said in his evening address on April 6.

"That’s exactly why all forms of pressure on Russia must continue: strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, maintaining sanctions, and ensuring that diplomacy – any conversation with Moscow – leaves them no opportunity to kill."

Zelensky added that Ukraine awaits a response from the United States – "none has come so far – and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace."

Zelensky's address followed Russia's latest mass attack against Ukraine overnight on April 6.  Russian forces launched 23 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Air Force reported.  

Kyiv authorities confirmed one death and three injuries from the overnight attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron also joined the push for a ceasefire. "While Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days nearly a month ago, while we are working with all our partners on ways to secure peace, Russia continues the war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians," Macron said on X.

"These Russian strikes must stop. A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible. And strong action must follow if Russia continues to stall and reject peace," Macron added.

In the meantime, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev announced on April 6 that new contacts between Russia and the United States could take place as early as next week.

In an interview with Russia’s state-controlled TV Channel One, Dmitriev expressed "cautious optimism" about the renewed diplomatic engagement and emphasized the importance of restoring bilateral ties.

As Russia refuses to accept ceasefire, will Trump pressure Moscow?
Three weeks ago, Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to implement a full 30-day ceasefire. Russia declined to do so, issuing a list of demands instead. On April 4, Russia hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and drones, killing 19 people, including nine
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.