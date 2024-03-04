HR Officer for Pact. Inc

Pact Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that is implementing the USAID-funded project “Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement” (ENGAGE). ENGAGE seeks to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at all levels regarding key democratic reforms.

Position Purpose:

HR Officer will support the Operational unit on HR tasks. S/he will be responsible for HR issues and ensures its compliance with donor’s rules and regulations, Pact’s policies and Ukrainian legislation. S/he will support the development and implementation of HR initiatives and systems; providing counseling on policies and procedures; being actively involved in recruitment by preparing job descriptions, posting ads and managing the hiring process.

The HR Officer reports to the Deputy Chief of Party.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Responsibilities:

Support the project team in recruitment of the local project staff, including developing job descriptions, preparing advertisements, checking application forms, short listing.

Support hiring and recruitment process ensuring compliance with Pact policies, and local labor laws, in close coordination with DCOP.

Assist in screening of applications, scheduling interviews. Notify candidates about the results of the selection process.

Check professional references, verify Biographical Datasheets, prepare draft of the Selection Memo and draft job offers.

Develop, administer and participate in evaluation of applicants’ tests.

Coordinate and provide onboarding of new personnel with respect to administrative process and procedures, provide guidance on the project systems and policies.

Maintain office and local staff medical insurance for Ukrainian offices, reviewing all coverage and making recommendations as appropriate. Ensure quality of insurance services as required by employees.

Manage collection and verification of necessary documents to be submitted to GDIP; prepare necessary orders and other required documents.

Actively involved into strengthening the team and keeping the team spirit.

Assist in standardizing and updating job descriptions, other HR related changes in line with the Global HR priorities.

Manage employee records in the internal HRIS, HR ADP system and ensuring appropriate/compliant use of this information.

Provide input for the Country Office HR policies development.

Maintain employees records according to Pact policy & the Ukrainian legislation including leave and agreement tracker.

Monitor employees’ leave records, ensure that annual leave requests are submitted to the Finance team on time.

Assist in preparation and submission of documents for staff reservation as well as further reporting to relevant authorities.

Maintain performance management plans, guide the employees through Pact learning and development opportunities including development of training programs.

Assist in management of termination process, including arrangement of exit interviews, collection of project property and termination documents.

Monitor the implementation of the Security management plan and security protocols, provide security updates to staff as needed.

Employee complies with all company policies and procedures, including completing all compliance training topics by the deadline to satisfy each and receiving the corresponding acknowledgment statement that the training has been completed.



Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in management, law, or related field.

Over five years of relevant experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English and Ukrainian.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issues.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines.

Understanding of labor laws and disciplinary procedures.

Independence, ability to take initiative, sense of responsibility.

Experience in ITA project management and development.



Desired qualifications:

Proactive, fast thinker, and able to work with minimal supervision.

Ability to forge consensus patiently and diplomatically between diverse stakeholders on administrative issues.

Please send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected] with “HR Officer” in the subject line. The position is open until filled.

Please include at least three contacts of your former supervisors who can provide references for you.

Only short-listed candidates will be invited for an interview.

Note: This position is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The duration is one year with the possibility of extension.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.