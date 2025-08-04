The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an HR Manager position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 75 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Oversee all HR functions of the Kyiv Independent, including recruitment, onboarding, benefits administration, and employee relations;

Collaborate with leadership to define staffing needs and develop hiring plans;

Manage end-to-end recruitment processes, from job postings to candidate selection;

Maintain and ensure compliance with Ukrainian labor law and internal HR policies;

Act as a trusted point of contact for team members.

Lead performance review cycles and help develop systems for professional development.

Maintain accurate and confidential employee records;

Help implement organizational changes and support managers through HR-related challenges.

Requirements:

At least 2 years of experience in human resources or a relevant role;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (Upper-Intermediate+);

Proven experience handling HR documentation, employee relations, and policy design;

Ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment;

Familiarity with the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent;

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders;

Health insurance for employees living in Ukraine.



Note: This is a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.