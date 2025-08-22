The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication – is seeking a Grants & Institutional Partnerships Manager to join our fundraising team.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, we quickly became a trusted source of news from Ukraine. Today, we are a team of around 75 people based mostly in Kyiv, reaching 5 million readers monthly and having won over 20 international awards for outstanding journalism.

Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine. Our mission depends on support from individual donors, members, and grants from philanthropic foundations and institutions.

Responsibilities:

Research and identify new grant opportunities from foundations, institutions, and multilateral organizations aligned with the Kyiv Independent’s mission.

Develop, write, and submit compelling grant proposals, applications, and letters of inquiry.

Manage the full grants lifecycle: applications, renewals, compliance, and reporting.

Coordinate with editorial, finance, and leadership teams to gather necessary information for proposals and reports.

Ensure timely submission of progress reports, narrative updates, and financial documentation to funders.

Maintain a grants and institutional partnerships calendar, tracking deadlines, deliverables, and outcomes.

Build and maintain strong relationships with foundation program officers, institutional partners, and relevant donor networks.

Monitor trends in foundation and institutional giving to identify emerging opportunities.

Support the Head of Fundraising in aligning institutional giving strategy with overall fundraising priorities.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (such as nonprofit management, communications, journalism, or international relations).

At least 3 years of professional experience in grant writing and management, preferably in media, human rights, or nonprofit sectors.

Proven track record of securing grants from foundations, institutions, or international donors.

Strong writing and editing skills; ability to translate complex ideas into compelling proposals and reports.

Excellent project management and organizational skills, with attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

Ability to work collaboratively with journalists, editors, finance staff, and leadership.

Understanding of the international donor landscape, particularly in media, democracy, and human rights.

Commitment to the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent.

We Offer:

Hybrid work arrangement – ability to work from home and from the office in downtown Kyiv.

Market-level compensation.

Busy but flexible work schedule.

Opportunity to be part of a fast-growing, award-winning media startup.

Constant learning and knowledge sharing within an ambitious, professional, and mission-driven team.

Medical insurance for team members based in Ukraine.

Note: This is a full-time position.

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability for the role.

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.