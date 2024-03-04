Grants and Contracts Officer for Pact Inc.

Pact Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that is implementing the USAID-funded project “Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement” (ENGAGE). ENGAGE seeks to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at all levels regarding key democratic reforms.

Pact Inc. is currently seeking a full-time Grants and Contracts Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE activity in Ukraine. The successful candidate will administrate the full grants and contracts cycle for ENGAGE, including short-term technical assistance consultancies, direct distribution of goods and services, and other types of agreements. This position is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The duration is one year with the possibility of extension.

The Grants and Contracts Officer reports to the Senior Grants and Contracts Manager.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Responsibilities:

Ensure compliance with USG and Pact policies, procedures, and best practices;

Ensure due selection of counteragents;

Provide basic support to partners on financial capacity development;

Review and analyze budget estimates for allowability, allocability, reasonableness, and consistency;

Ensure proper negotiation of terms and conditions for grants and contracts;

Ensure proper preparation and execution of grant and contract instruments;

Ensure grants and contracts management, successful implementation, and achievement of intended results;

Ensure timely disbursement of funds under grants and contracts;

Work closely with Program Officers to ensure that monitoring and evaluation of grants and contracts is conducted as required and that deliverables, deadlines, and programmatic outputs and impact are captured and recorded in the project databases in an accurate and timely fashion;

Ensure that all grant and contract files are complete and maintained as required;

Documentation required will include various combinations: solicitation documentation, donor approvals, negotiation memos, agreements, branding and marking plans, reports, monitoring summaries, checklists, and other documents;

Ensure that grants and contracts are closed out within the required timeframes.

Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, law, management, or another relevant field;

Minumum of three years of relevant experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Sound understanding of grants and contracts lifecycle;

Understanding of the project's technical areas;

Good written and oral English and Ukrainian;

Good organizational skills and ability to independently manage complex workloads and deadlines;

Good administration skills, including computing and word processing.

Desired qualifications:

Experience working for USG-funded projects and understanding of USG rules and regulations governing grants and agreements;

Experience with NGOs, grant management, procurement, logistical support, event organizing, program assistance, and/or outreach activities;

Advanced level of MS Excel usage;

Ability to work with databases;

Skills of data management and visualization;

Experience with grants management software a plus.

Interested applicants should send their CVs and motivation letters to [email protected] with “Grants & Contracts Officer” in the subject line.

Please include the contact information of three former supervisors who can provide references.

The position will remain open until filled. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.