General Staff: Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9.

The number includes 1,300 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,786 tanks, 22,433 armored fighting vehicles, 47,724 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27588 artillery systems, 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,157 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,446 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.