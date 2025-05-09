The number includes 1,300 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
At least 19 children were killed and 78 injured in April, the highest verified monthly number of child casualties since June 2022.
The agreement, signed on April 30, establishes a joint investment fund between Kyiv and Washington and grants the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's natural resources.
Three women in Kharkiv, believing the truce was in effect, were injured by a Russian drone while gardening.
Russian forces struck the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a drone on Feb. 14, breaking through the confinement and creating a 15-meter hole in it.
The denunciation of the convention will take effect six months after the decision is made.
Xi Jinping is one of 27 leaders expected to attend the Victory Day parade in the Russian capital on May 9.
Some 2020 medical facilities were partially damaged, while another 305 were completely destroyed, the ministry's statement read.
The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
"Everyone in Moscow must know that they have to reckon with us. Europe will support Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.
Ukraine is considering moving away from the U.S. dollar and closer to the euro as a benchmark for the hryvnia, National Bank Governor Andrii Pyshnyi told Reuters.
The Atesh partisan group claims it disabled communication at several Russian military facilities when it allegedly destroyed equipment at a transformer substation in the village of Mogiltsy in Russia's Moscow Oblast.
General Staff: Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,786 tanks, 22,433 armored fighting vehicles, 47,724 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27588 artillery systems, 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,157 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,446 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.