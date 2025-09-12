We are seeking a purpose-driven Fundraising Officer to join our growing Advancement team. This person will identify, develop, and manage relationships with grant-making institutions, individual and corporate donors, and philanthropic partners. This role combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution across grants, corporate engagement, and donor stewardship.



This is a flexible, remote-friendly role, with the opportunity for full-time or part-time engagement based on candidate availability and experience.



Location: Remote or hybrid (Kyiv-based candidates preferred)

Contract: Full-time or part-time (flexible)

Overview

Pechersk School International (PSI Kyiv) is a non-profit international school that was opened in Kyiv in 1995 by a group of parents seeking a genuinely international education for their children.

Today, PSI is the first and the only school in Ukraine that has authorisation to teach the three International Baccalaureate ® (IB) programmes: Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme and Diploma Programme. In addition to that, PSI offers an additional general education programme accepted by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.



We are proud to be a member of the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a global non-profit association dedicated to educational advancement. This connection supports our efforts to build strong relationships with donors, alumni, and partners, and to uphold international standards in fundraising, engagement, and school development.



All of our new hires are very special people who are driven by the wonderful opportunity to join our extraordinary team and a supportive and caring community.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in fundraising, grant writing, or partnership development (NGO, education, or nonprofit sectors preferred).

Strong research, writing, and editing skills — able to tailor messages to varied audiences.

Excellent relationship-building and communication skills.

Upper-intermediate or higher level of English (spoken and written); Ukrainian is a strong asset.

Solid organisational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage multiple deadlines.

Proficiency in Google Suite, Microsoft Office and CRM tools.

Who You Are

Purpose-driven: you care deeply about education, equity, and social impact.

Strategic & hands-on: you can see the big picture and also get things done.

Collaborative: you thrive in a team, but are comfortable working independently.

Creative & proactive: you don’t wait to be told — you bring new ideas and energy to your work.

Adaptable: you remain flexible and solutions-oriented in a fast-changing context.

Responsibilities

Fundraising Strategy & Development:

Design and implement a comprehensive fundraising strategy aligned with PSI’s values and priorities.

Research and identify new opportunities for institutional and individual giving.

Support the creation and maintenance of a donor and prospect database, ensuring accurate and GDPR-compliant record-keeping (e.g. using CRM tools like ToucanTech).



Grants & Institutional Funding

Grants & Institutional Funding Source and apply for relevant grants from international donors, foundations, and government entities.

Draft compelling, structured proposals and ensure alignment with donor guidelines.

Coordinate with internal departments to gather necessary documentation (budgets, impact data, reports).

Corporate & Community Partnerships:

Initiate and nurture relationships with corporate partners and sponsors.

Develop customised partnership proposals, presentations, and engagement plans.

Oversee the fulfilment of partnership agreements, including visibility commitments, event involvement, and progress reporting.

Donor Relations & Stewardship:

Maintain positive and personalised communication with donors throughout their engagement with the school, from first contact to long-term stewardship.

Prepare donor-facing communications such as thank-you letters, updates, impact reports, and acknowledgements for school publications or social media (in coordination with the Communications & Marketing Manager).

Organise donor events and community engagement activities where appropriate.

Monitoring & Reporting & Internal Collaboration:

Track grant deadlines, submission progress, and funding outcomes.

Provide regular reports and updates to the School Director and, upon request, to the Board of Governors on fundraising progress and opportunities.Collaborate with the Communication & Marketing Manager to align messaging and leverage community touchpoints for fundraising visibility.

We Offer:

Mission-driven work : Contribute to the long-term development of international education in Ukraine.

: Contribute to the long-term development of international education in Ukraine. Flexible working conditions : Remote or hybrid work options with full-time or part-time flexibility.

: Remote or hybrid work options with full-time or part-time flexibility. Professional team : Join a globally-minded, inclusive, and supportive school community.

: Join a globally-minded, inclusive, and supportive school community. Competitive compensation : Based on experience and role structure, with professional development opportunities.

: Based on experience and role structure, with professional development opportunities. Impact & purpose: Be part of a team building resilience, hope, and a brighter future for Ukrainian students.

Application Process

To apply, please send the following documents to nikitav@psi.kyiv.ua (Nikita, Communications & Marketing Manager), hr@psi.kyiv.ua (Inna, Human Resources Manager):