Financial Officer for Pact Inc.

Pact Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that is implementing the USAID-funded project “Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement” (ENGAGE). ENGAGE seeks to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at all levels regarding key democratic reforms.

Pact Inc. is currently seeking a full-time Financial Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE activity in Ukraine. The successful candidate will work under the supervision of Pact Inc.’s Finance Manager to conduct the project’s internal finance and accounting management. This position is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The duration is one year with the possibility of extension.

The Financial Officer reports to the Financial Manager.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Responsibilities:

Assist in accurate and timely processing of invoices and wire transfer payments in Hryvnias;

Review all expense supporting documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, and full compliance with the organization’s policies and appropriate regulations prior to obtaining approvals and processing of payments;

Enter Purchase orders, Journal entries and other accounting transactions into the Business Central system according to a granted profile;

Review business travel-related documents for accuracy and compliance with Pact travel policy and Ukrainian legislation requirements;

Act as petty cash custodian and prepare monthly petty cash reconciliation form;

Maintain a good filing system and ensure backup of accounting and finance-related documents ready for audit reviews;

Assist the Finance team in preparing monthly reports;

Inform the Finance Manager in case of changes in the Ukrainian legislation that have an influence on the project’s activities. Propose the corresponding changes to Pact Country Office policies to comply with the Ukrainian legislation;

Act as a backup for Senior Finance Officer on payroll-related operations, sick/annual leave control, and processing in line with Pact policy & the Ukrainian legislation;

Monthly VAT report preparation/submission to Tax authority;

Act as a point of contact on registration-related issues with legal authorities;

Ensure that the taxes are paid, tracked, recorded, and reported to Ukraine tax authorities;

Ad hoc tasks and duties as required to ensure the overall efficient implementation of the project.

Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree;

Minimum of five years of relevant experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Demonstrated knowledge of Ukrainian legislation, internal control, and audit processes;

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines;

Proactive, fast thinker, and able to work with minimal supervision;

Ability to organize routine data and maintain the established procedures;

Advanced level keyboard skills and computer literacy in a variety of software applications (MS Word, Excel, Access, etc.);

Strong critical thinking and attentiveness to detail;

Excellent teamwork skills.

Desired qualifications:

Experience with international donor-funded programs, particularly USAID-funded contracts;

Fluent in English and Ukrainian.

Interested applicants should send their CVs and motivation letters to [email protected] with “Finance Officer” in the subject line.

Please include the contact information of three former supervisors who can provide references.

The position will remain open until filled. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.