Finance Officer for Pact Inc.

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine.

Supervisor: Finance Manager.

Job type: Full time.

Duration: one year with possibility of the extension.

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. The promise of a healthy life of a decent livelihood, of sustainable natural resources that benefit communities. Now more than ever in its 50-year history, Pact is helping millions of people who are poor and marginalized discover and build their own solutions and take ownership over their future.

Pact enables systemic solutions that allow those who are poor and marginalized to earn a dignified living, be healthy, and take part in the benefits that nature provides. Pact accomplishes this by strengthening local capacity, forging effective governance systems and transforming markets into a force for development.

About the ENGAGE activity

Pact, a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine is implementing a USAID-funded project Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity.

The purpose of ENGAGE is to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at the national, regional and local level. ENGAGE focuses efforts at both the grassroots level to educate and activate citizens to engage in civic initiatives as well as the national and regional (oblast and rayon) levels to improve organizational capacities, build coalitions, support advocacy and watchdog initiatives. The ENGAGE activity primarily focuses on key democratic reforms and cross- cutting themes, such as: anti-corruption, civil education and transparency and accountability including electoral processes, inclusive development of various vulnerable groups, youth and EU integration.

Position Purpose:

The Finance Officer will work under the supervision of the Finance Manager to conduct the project’s internal finance and accounting management. The Finance Officer will prepare and process the project’s payments, maintain the proper filing of the project’s expenses, prepare the entries in the accounting system, participate in preparation of the financial / accounting reporting in cooperation with the Finance Team.

Responsibilities:

Assist in accurate and timely processing of invoices and wire transfer payments in UAH.

Review all expense supporting documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, and full compliance with the organization’s policies and appropriate regulations prior to obtaining approvals and processing of payments.

Enter Purchase orders, Journal entries and other accounting transactions into Business Central system according with a granted profile.

Review business travel related documents for accuracy and compliance with Pact travel policy and Ukrainian legislation requirements.

Act as petty cash custodian. Prepare monthly petty cash reconciliation form.

Maintain a good filing system and ensure backup of accounting and finance related documents ready to audit reviews.

Assist Finance team in preparing monthly reports.

Inform Finance Manager in case of changes in the Ukrainian legislation that has an influence on project’s activities. Propose the corresponding changes to Pact Country Office policies to comply with the Ukrainian legislation.

Act as a backup for Senior Finance Officer on payroll related operations, sick/annual leave control and processing in line with Pact policy & the Ukrainian legislation.

Monthly VAT report preparation/submission to Tax authority.

Act as a point of contact on registration-related issues in legal authorities.

Ensure that the taxes paid, tracked, recorded, and reported to Ukraine tax authorities.

Ad hoc tasks and duties as required to ensure the overall efficient implementation of project.

Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree;

Minimum of five years of relevant experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated knowledge of Ukrainian legislation, internal control, and audit processes.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines.

Proactive, fast thinker, and able to work with minimal supervision.

Ability to organize routine data and maintain the established procedures.

Advanced level keyboard skills and computer literacy in a variety of software applications (MS Word, Excel, Access, etc.).

Strong critical thinking and attentiveness to detail.

Excellent teamwork skills.

Desired qualifications:

Experience with international donor-funded programs, particularly USAID-funded contracts.

Fluent in English and Ukrainian.

Please send your CV and motivation letter to [email protected] with “ Finance Officer” in the subject line. The position is open until filled.

Please include at least three contacts of your former supervisors who can provide reference for you.

Only short-listed candidates will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.