Executive Assistant for the Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine’s largest English-language publication, is seeking an Executive Assistant.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s leading English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence in partnership with media consultancy Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 80 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as a bridge between Ukraine and the world.

Responsibilities:

Serve as the main point of contact for the CEO, COO, and other senior executives, as well as external stakeholders.

Manage internal documentation and data storage for the company (upon request).

Arrange travel and accommodation for the management team.

Oversee and organize the management team's calendars, including scheduling appointments and prioritizing urgent matters.

Communicate with employees, addressing day-to-day operational issues within the management team.

Develop comprehensive and accurate meeting records.

Assist in producing management reports, presentations, and internal/external training decks.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Advanced proficiency in English.

Strong communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with team members and external stakeholders.

Ability to work under pressure, multitask, and prioritize effectively.

Proactive problem-solving approach with solid decision-making skills.

Exceptional organizational and time-management abilities, with keen attention to detail.

Proficient in computer tools (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Alignment with the values of The Kyiv Independent.

Flexibility and a willingness to learn and grow professionally.

Previous experience as an executive assistant is a competitive advantage.

Based in Kyiv with the ability to work in the office.

We Offer:

Competitive market-level compensation.

A busy but flexible work schedule.

A young, international, and highly motivated team.

Opportunities to work with foreign companies and opinion leaders.

Note: This is a full-time position based in Kyiv, Ukraine. While a hybrid work format may be possible upon agreement, in-office work is preferred.

Thank you for taking the time to apply to work with The Kyiv Independent. If you are shortlisted, a member of our hiring team will contact you to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would love to meet with all applicants, due to the volume of applications we receive, we may not be able to meet with everyone.