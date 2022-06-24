Sentsov’s crime drama ‘Rhino’ wins at Stockholm Film Festival

(Courtesy)

Ukrainian crime drama “Rhino,” directed by filmmaker and former political prisoner in Russia Oleg Sentsov, won the best film prize at the Stockholm International Film Festival on Nov. 18.

The picture is set in Ukraine’s “wild 1990s,” the time of economic and political crisis fueled by gang wars across the country. The film’s leading actor, war veteran Serhii Filimonov, collected the best actor award in Stockholm.

“Rhino” premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It’s the first film Sentsov directed after he was released from Russia in 2019, having spent roughly five years imprisoned there on charges widely condemned as politically motivated.