Friday, June 24, 2022
Culture

Music video director Tanu Muiño nominated for Grammy

November 24, 2021 3:18 amby Daria Shulzhenko
(Courtesy)

Ukrainian director Tanu Muiño’s video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” made for and co-directed by U.S. rapper Lil Nas X, has been nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the best music video category. It will compete for the prize with entries by AC/DC, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony will be held on Jan. 31.

Earlier this year, Muiño won three MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards for the same clip. Muiño has also directed music videos for The Weekend, Post Malone, Cardi B, Lizzo and Yungblud.

