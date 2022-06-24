Kyiv’s colorful, crowded Christmas markets in 10 best photos
Despite the double threat of a looming Russian invasion and the new variant of Covid-19 virus, Omicron, Kyivans are making the most of the holiday season with the city’s Christmas markets.
Like every year, Kyiv's two main Christmas markets are open on Sofiivska Square in the heart of Kyiv and Kontraktova Square in the Podil area.
The markets offer a variety of mulled wine and grilled food, as well as entertainment in the form of carol singers and actors dressed as Saint Nicholas, or Svaty Mykolay, the Ukrainian alternative to Santa Claus.
Kyiv's main Christmas tree stands over Sofiivska Square, where it's stood every year since 2014.
Before that, the Christmas tree used to be installed on the Independence Square.
After the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan Revolution, that happened largely in the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti), the city authorities started putting up the annual Christmas tree in the nearby Sofiivska Square.
The Christmas market on Sofiivska Square will be open through Jan. 16, on Kontraktova Square — through Jan. 22.