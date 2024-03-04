Communication Officer for Pact. Inc

Pact Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Kyiv, Ukraine, that is implementing the USAID-funded project “Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement” (ENGAGE). ENGAGE seeks to increase citizen awareness of and engagement in civic activities at all levels regarding key democratic reforms.

Pact Inc. is currently seeking a full-time Communication Officer for the USAID/ENGAGE activity in Ukraine. The successful candidate will support Pact Inc.’s Operational unit on human resources-related tasks. This position is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The duration is one year with the possibility of extension.

The Communication Officer reports to the Deputy Chief of Party.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Responsibilities:

Support the project team in the recruitment of the local project staff, including developing job descriptions, preparing advertisements, checking application forms, scheduling interviews, evaluating applicants’ tests, shortlisting;

Check applicants’ professional references, verify Biographical Datasheets, prepare draft of the Selection Memo and draft job offers;

Support hiring and recruitment process ensuring compliance with Pact policies and local labor laws in close coordination with DCOP;

Coordinate and provide onboarding of new personnel with respect to administrative processes and procedures and provide guidance on the project systems and policies;

Maintain office and local staff medical insurance for Ukrainian offices, reviewing all coverage and making recommendations as appropriate;

Manage employee records in the internal HRIS and HR ADP system and ensuring appropriate/compliant use of this information;

Maintain employees' records according to Pact policy & Ukrainian legislation, including leave and agreement tracker;

Provide input for the Country Office HR policies development;

Assist in the preparation and submission of documents for staff reservation as well as further reporting to relevant authorities;

Manage collection and verification of necessary documents to be submitted to GDIP; prepare necessary orders and other required documents;

Assist in standardizing and updating job descriptions and other HR-related changes in line with Global HR priorities;

Monitor employees’ leave records, and ensure that annual leave requests are submitted to the Finance team on time;

Maintain performance management plans, and guide the employees through Pact learning and development opportunities, including development of training programs;

Assist in the management of termination process, including the arrangement of exit interviews, collection of the project property and termination documents;

Monitor the implementation of the Security management plan and security protocols, and provide security updates to staff as needed;

Employee complies with all company policies and procedures, including completing all compliance training topics by the deadline to satisfy each and receiving the corresponding acknowledgement statement that the training has been completed.



Required qualifications:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in management, law, or related field;

Over five years of relevant experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English and Ukrainian;

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issues;

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines;

Understanding of labor laws and disciplinary procedures;

Independence, ability to take initiative, sense of responsibility;

Experience in ITA project management and development.



Desired qualifications:

Proactive, fast thinker, and able to work with minimal supervision;

Ability to forge consensus patiently and diplomatically between diverse stakeholders on administrative issues.

Interested applicants should send their CVs and motivation letters to [email protected] with “HR Officer” in the subject line.

Please include the contact information of three former supervisors who can provide references.

The position will remain open until filled. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview.

Pact is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity and is dedicated to the fair and equal treatment of all employees without regard to gender, race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry, disability, or marital status. All applications will be treated with the strictest confidence.