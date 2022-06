(Oleg Petrasiuk)

The New York-based investment bank sharply revised Ukraine’s 2021 real GDP growth to 2.3% down from an original forecast of 4.5% after Ukraine’s economy failed to meet macroeconomic benchmarks, Interfax-Ukraine reports. The bank maintained its forecast for GDP growth of 5% in 2022.

J.P. Morgan expects overall inflation in Ukraine to be at 9.4% in 2021 and 8.3% in 2022.