Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Business

Gazprom declines to buy additional capacity through Ukraine again

November 15, 2021 8:53 pmby Max Hunder
Share:
Ukrtransgas

The Russian state-owned gas export monopoly did not purchase any additional transit capacity through Ukraine for December on top of its contractually agreed minimum volume. The decision caused European gas futures to spike by over 5%.

Gazprom is contractually obliged to pay Ukraine for the transit of 109 million cubic meters per day, but throughout October it was only sending an average of 86 million per day while decreasing overall gas supplies to Europe.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

Tags: Naftogaz, Gazprom

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok