Belarus resumes supplying electricity to Ukraine

November 22, 2021 1:36 amby Max Hunder
(Courtesy)

As of the evening of Nov. 21, 415 megawatts of power was flowing across the border every hour.

Belarus stopped electricity exports to Ukraine on Nov. 18 due to a “reassessment of technical capabilities,” according to the Belarusian Energy Ministry.

While Ukraine is typically a net exporter of energy, it was forced to start importing electricity from Belarus at the beginning of November due to the country’s coal shortage and the poor condition of many power plants.

Max Hunder
Author: Max Hunder

Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.

