Business Development Representative, Commercial Partnerships

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking for a business development representative to work alongside the sales team in the Commercial Partnerships department.

In the BDR role, you will do well if you have experience in business development and/or outbound prospecting, if you love a challenge, working in target-driven environments, and succeeding as part of a team. We are seeking someone who is not afraid to speak to C-level customers on the phone as well as making sure you are up to date on the newest technologies and industry trends.

Responsibilities:

Reporting directly to the Head of Commercial Partnerships, working closely with Commercial team members to build a global sales pipeline and strategies on how to approach targeted customers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Ukraine;

Identifying and prospecting key contacts at target accounts and building the foundations for a strong, long lasting partnerships;

Selling a suite of advertising products like native and direct advertising and brand partnerships, you can check all formats here: https://kyivindependent.com/commercial-services/;

Engaging with new clients for the Kyiv Independent and building relationships with the existing ones;

Working with our adtech partners to set up and deliver directly sold programmatic campaigns in Google AdManager;

Performing due diligence on the inbound and outbound prospects - we adhere to high ethical standards in our partnerships;

Working with the marketing team to produce case studies, sales presentations and sales collateral. This is where we expect you to unleash your creativity!

Managing, tracking and reporting sales activities using CRM tools (we are on Hubspot).

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 year of experience in media sales, PR agency or business development role;

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with the clients;

Experience in selling different advertising formats in the media industry, including programmatic, native, direct advertising, sponsorships and job adverts;

Good understanding of the media market in either UK, US, Canada, Germany or Ukraine;

Experience working with sales tools: LinkedIn Sales navigator, Hubspot is a plus;

Fluency in English is required for this role (other languages, especially Ukrainian is a plus).

We offer:

Remote work arrangement is an option, you can be also based in our Kyiv office;

Opportunity to be a part of fast-growing award-winning media startup;

Constant learning and knowledge sharing with some of the best complex-selling professionals in the industry;

Chance to work in a dynamic, fun, and challenging environment;

Clear career pathway in sales organization: the team is growing!

Flexible work arrangements - 80% and 100% are possible.

Note: You might not have all the experiences and tick all the boxes, but we would like to hear from you if you have at least 70% of skills.

Recruiting process:

30 minutes intro call;

short case study (test assignment);

Two 1h interviews;

Offer

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.