The Kyiv Independent — Ukraine's largest English-language publication is looking for a Brussels reporter, covering EU affairs.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine's largest English-language news outlet, created in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence.

Today we're a team of 85 people, primarily based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine's global voice and the world's window into Ukraine.

The position is Brussels-based and envisions occasional travel to other European countries for relevant international events.

Responsibilities:

Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, and well-structured stories from Brussels on political, economic, and policy developments relevant to Ukraine;

Covering EU political decision-making, policy debates, and institutional processes affecting Ukraine;

Developing and maintaining a strong network of sources within EU institutions and diplomatic circles.

Requirements:

Based in Brussels;

At least 2 years of relevant reporting experience;

Experience covering politics, policy, or EU institutions;

Deep understanding of the EU/Ukraine political landscape;

Strong understanding of EU decision-making processes and Ukraine-related policy;

Access to a broad professional network; existing contacts in Brussels are a strong advantage;

English language proficiency (C1–C2 or native speaker);

Devotion to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and value-driven team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Note: It's a full-time position. Part-time or remote work is available upon agreement. Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.