American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot in Utah, media reports

2 min read
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University, according to multiple media outlets. 

Kirk, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was reportedly shot while addressing students during a campus event. The extent of Kirk's injuries has not been officially disclosed.

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA confirmed the shooting in a statement to CNN. The shooter has not yet been detained, according to a spokesperson from Utah Valley University.

"On September 10, 2025, at 12:20 a single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally. We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot, but we don't know his condition. The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating Campus is closed for the rest of the day," spokesperson Scott Trotter said in a statement.

President Trump responded to the shooting on his Truth Social platform, writing, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

The attack has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting "disgusting, vile and reprehensible," and urged Americans to reject political violence violence in all forms.

Trump sees no reason to economically isolate Russia outside war in Ukraine, Vance says
Once a settlement is reached, Washington could have “a very productive economic relationship” with both Kyiv and Moscow, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said.
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
United StatesFar-rightShootingDonald Trump
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Wednesday, September 10
Video
Is Poland ready for war with Russia?

Poland, NATO’s eastern frontline state, is facing its most serious security challenge in decades. Western officials have warned of the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia in the coming years, but are Poland — and NATO — truly prepared for such escalation?

