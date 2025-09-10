American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot in Utah, media reports

Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University, according to multiple media outlets.

Kirk, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was reportedly shot while addressing students during a campus event. The extent of Kirk's injuries has not been officially disclosed.

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA confirmed the shooting in a statement to CNN. The shooter has not yet been detained, according to a spokesperson from Utah Valley University.

"On September 10, 2025, at 12:20 a single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally. We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot, but we don't know his condition. The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating Campus is closed for the rest of the day," spokesperson Scott Trotter said in a statement.

President Trump responded to the shooting on his Truth Social platform, writing, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

The attack has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting "disgusting, vile and reprehensible," and urged Americans to reject political violence violence in all forms.