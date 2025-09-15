KI logo
1 killed, 9 injured, including child, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

by Dmytro Basmat
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Sept. 15, 2025 which killed one person and injured nine others. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia late on Sept. 15, killing one person and injuring nine others, including a 4-year-old girl, officials reported.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said the city sustained at least 10 strikes amid the attack which targeted both homes and "non-residential buildings."

Large fires were reported at residential homes as well as transport truck in the city. The full extent of the attack was not immediately availble.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile and drone strikes on the region around 10 p.m. local time.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

With the exception of the injured 4-year-old, whose "life is not in danger," according to Fedorov, no information was immediately available as to the status of the injured victims.

Emergency workers continue to search for more victims who may be trapped under the rubble.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of the region to near-daily aerial and artillery attacks.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

